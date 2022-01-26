TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Manatee County deputy was able to dodge serious injury when a driver almost ran into him last month.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy was standing on the shoulder of Interstate 75, conducting a traffic stop, when the driver lost control of their SUV and swerved in the deputy’s direction.

Body camera video shows the deputy leap and roll out of the vehicle’s way just in time to escape injury. The vehicle span around and came to a rest next to him.

The sheriff’s office shared the video on social media to remind residents to move over a lane for stopped law enforcement and other emergency vehicles.