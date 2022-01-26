Manatee deputy leaps and rolls away from skidding SUV, dodges serious injury

Manatee County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Manatee County deputy was able to dodge serious injury when a driver almost ran into him last month.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy was standing on the shoulder of Interstate 75, conducting a traffic stop, when the driver lost control of their SUV and swerved in the deputy’s direction.

Body camera video shows the deputy leap and roll out of the vehicle’s way just in time to escape injury. The vehicle span around and came to a rest next to him.

The sheriff’s office shared the video on social media to remind residents to move over a lane for stopped law enforcement and other emergency vehicles.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss