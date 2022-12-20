TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing, endangered woman who walked away from a care facility.

According to the sheriff’s office, Susan Boucher, 53, walked away from the facility in the 1900 block of 49th Street East in Bradenton around 4 p.m. Monday and has not returned.

She has several health conditions that require medication.

Boucher is 5’05” and 130-lbs with shoulder-length salt and pepper hair, the sheriff’s office said.

She was last seen wearing a cream color sweatshirt, pink pants, white-framed reading glasses and was possibly carrying a large cream or brown purse.

Detectives said she is known to visit the Walmart and McDonalds along 53rd Avenue East.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.