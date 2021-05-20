Manatee deputies searching for missing teen who only speaks Spanish

Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a woman who went missing after leaving her home on foot on Wednesday.

Nashaly Daliot, 19, left her home in Bradenton. The sheriff’s office confirmed she has a mental condition, only speaks Spanish and is new to the area.

She is 5’2″ and 100 pounds with long, brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.

