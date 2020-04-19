Manatee deputies searching for 51-year-old missing and endangered man

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 51-year-old man who, before he disappeared, reportedly made statements about harming himself.

The sheriff’s office said Timothy Rodgers last had contact with a friend on the phone around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Rodgers is believed to have been in the Pictown Mobile Home Park area on 14th Street in Bradenton as recently as Sunday morning.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

