MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County deputies are searching for a man who they said has been missing for several weeks.

Deputies said Westley Warren Smith, 41, has not been seen or heard from in several weeks. Authorities said he has mental health conditions and is currently homeless.

Smith has been known to stay along the 3700 block of Cortez Road and other adjacent areas in Bradenton.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.