BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 11-year-old last seen Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office said Valentina Lopez was last seen walking out of her house on 60th Avenue West at around 6:40 a.m.

According to authorities, Lopez didn’t say anything was wrong or where she was going before she disappeared.

The sheriff’s office said Valentina has run away beforeb but usually makes it back on her own.

If you see her, call the MCSO at (941) 747-3011.