TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County deputies are looking for a 7-month-old who they say is in “dire need of medical treatment.”
According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the 7-month-old has a condition that could kill her without proper treatment.
The sheriff’s office said her parents, Shanta Williams and Berry Brown III, were ordered by a court to surrender the baby to CPS for treatment.
However, they are now missing and believed to be in Manatee, Sarasota, or Orange counties.
Deputies said they could be traveling in a black Ford Fusion with Florida tag IY36QJ.
If you know where they are, call Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.