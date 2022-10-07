TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County deputies are looking for a 7-month-old who they say is in “dire need of medical treatment.”

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the 7-month-old has a condition that could kill her without proper treatment.

The sheriff’s office said her parents, Shanta Williams and Berry Brown III, were ordered by a court to surrender the baby to CPS for treatment.

Berry Brown III (Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff’s Office)

Shanta Williams (Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff’s Office)

However, they are now missing and believed to be in Manatee, Sarasota, or Orange counties.

Deputies said they could be traveling in a black Ford Fusion with Florida tag IY36QJ.

If you know where they are, call Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.