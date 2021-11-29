Manatee deputies actively investigating shooting that left mother, two teenage girls hurt

MANATEE COUNTY (WFLA) – Deputies in Manatee County are working to find whoever is responsible for a shooting in Palmetto that left a mother and two teenage girls injured. The shooting happened Friday night just before 11 o’clock at the family’s home on 18th St. Ct. E.

Days later, many questions remain unanswered.

“We want to know why, why would they do this,” questioned Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Randy Warren.

A motive remains unclear, but authorities are actively investigating the case. 8 On Your Side saw a deputy in the neighborhood Monday afternoon speaking with neighbors nearby the site of the shooting. The sheriff’s office couldn’t get into any details, only telling us they’re working on different leads.

Some of the people who live in the area are on edge knowing the people responsible are still out there.

The sheriff’s office is pleading with the public for assistance.

“Neighbors often pay attention to vehicles that they don’t know or if they see something that doesn’t look right. That is always extremely valuable information that they can provide to us, so we want people to speak up,” said Warren. “Somebody out there knows exactly why this happened and maybe some details about what led up to it,” he added.

If you have information on the case, call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.