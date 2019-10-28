Deputies: Nothing suspicious found after bomb threat evacuates 3 Manatee County buildings

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies say nothing suspicious was found after a bomb threat forced three Manatee County buildings to evacuate Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office posted just before 2 p.m. saying the historic courthouse, judicial center and county administration building were all evacuated. Deputies and members of the bomb squad responded to the scene to check all of the buildings.

Deputies say they did not find anything suspicious. Employees were allowed to return to work inside the three buildings around 3 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, the bomb threat was submitted anonymously. They did not say how the threat came in. The investigation into who was behind it is still underway.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

