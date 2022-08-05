MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Manatee County woman was named a top prize winner in the final drawing of the Monopoly Doubler Bonus Play Promotional drawing on Friday.

According to the Florida Lottery, Jeannette Chu, of Parrish, claimed her top prize winning ticket worth $25,000. Cheryl Seaberg, of Apopka, also claimed a top winning prize worth the same amount.

As a part of the drawing, 20 second prize winners each won $5,000, and 75 third prize winners each received $1,000. For a complete list of winners, click here.

The Monopoly Doubler family of scratch off games launched on July 4 and featured more than $851 million in cash prizes and over 36.6 million winning tickets.