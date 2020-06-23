Manatee County woman arrested for faking medical degrees to become Medicaid program provider

TAMPA (WFLA) – Attorney General Ashley Moody has announced the arrest of a Manatee County woman who allegedly falsified academic degrees and certified medical credentials to become an approved Medicaid program provider.

According to Attorney General Moody and the Bradenton Police Department, Kharma Rogers allegedly submitted falsified credentials to the Medicaid program to become an approved provider. In addition to a fraudulent master’s degree and doctorate, Rogers submitted falsified certificates indicating she and one of her employees were certified to perform the services.

As a result, the company received more than $3,500 by the Medicaid program for providing specialized services to recipients without being properly trained to administer them.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Cheating your way through a doctoral degree and board certifications is dishonest, shameful and illegal. This fraudster lied and deceived patients and the Medicaid program all in a scheme designed to steal taxpayer dollars. I am appalled that someone would go to such lengths to deceive patients trusting them with their health and safety.”

Rogers is charged with one count of Medicaid fraud less than $10,000, and one count of scheme to defraud, both third-degree felonies. If convicted, Rogers faces up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. The Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution will prosecute the case.