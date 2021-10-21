Manatee County woman, 24, missing; vehicle found abandoned near Duette Preserve

Authorities are searching for a Manatee County woman whose vehicle was found abandoned near Duette Preserve on Wednesday.

Alexa Henning, 24, was last seen Wednesday morning, driving away from her home on Savannah Lakes Drive.

Authorities said her veihcle was found hours later near Duette Preserve, but Henning was nowhere to be found.

Investigators say Henning “has limitations and is considered to be endangered.”

Those with information about her whereabouts are being asked to call detectives at (941) 747-3011.