Manatee County urging public to download an app to help save lives

Manatee County emergency officials are urging everyone to download a new app that can save lives.

It’s called the ‘Pulse Point AED’ app, and it provides a map of defibrillators in your area.

The devices are used to revive people who are suffering a cardiac event.

They are often found in schools, gyms, and businesses.

So if someone is suffering a heart attack, the app can tell you if an AED is nearby.

But the problem is, not many people are registering AEDs.

“Its important for people to get involved because it could save lives. You might just be walking in your grocery store, you might notice an AED there. Just take a moment, snap a picture of it and just through that simple action, you might be saving someone’s life someday,” said Josh Ingle with Manatee County.

Manatee County officials are also encouraging people to sign up for the ‘Pulse Point Respond’ app as well.

If you’re trained in CPR, the app can notify you if someone is having a cardiac event near you.

That way, you can help if it’s taking too long for first responders to arrive.

