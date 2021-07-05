Manatee County urges residents to prepare before Elsa arrives

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities in the Tampa Bay area are watching what’s happening in the Caribbean and preparing for Elsa to make its way towards Florida.

Manatee County declared a local state of emergency to go along with the one made by the state.

Manatee County emergency operations center activated to a level two activation Monday morning, all in anticipation of tropical storm Elsa headed towards Florida’s west coast. Despite the observance of the 4th of July holiday, Manatee County’s 311 call center will be open to answer calls about the sandbag locations and or preparing for the storm.

Public safety officials are worried since the area has already seen a lot of rain, and the ground is saturated, trees could topple easier with those tropical storm winds.

The sandbag location at the Manatee County Public Works site (5511 39th St E Bradenton) is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Leaders are urging all residents to do what they recommended at the start of hurricane season.

“Make a plan now,” “We do expect it to be an active hurricane season and if you make a plan now, and we do call for an evacuation, and we get prepared for a storm coming you’ll be in a much better place.”

Sarasota County does not have any sandbag locations set up. County leaders say they are actively monitoring Elsa and encouraging residents to review their emergency preparedness plans.