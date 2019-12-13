Manatee County teacher under investigation, accused of sending lewd picture to student

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A former Manatee County teacher is being investigated for having inappropriate contact with a student.

According a school district investigative report, a student at Horizons Academy came forward to a teacher’s aide on Oct. 16. The student accused the school’s registrar, Ozanda Gray, of inappropriate behavior.

The student said the pair had been exchanging text messages for the past five months, and Gray had even sent him a picture of a penis.

The student added that Mr. Gray had even taken him to dinner a few weeks prior.

The student said some of their conversations were sexual in nature, but he stated there had never been any sexual contact between the two.

When investigators spoke with Gray, he confirmed they had exchanged sexual conversations but he emphasized there was never any sexual contact between the two.

Gray was placed on administrative leave on Oct. 16. He chose to resign the following day.

The case remains under investigation.

