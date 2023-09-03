MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (SNN TV) — The precautionary swim advisory affecting Manatee County public beaches has been lifted.

The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County originally issued the advisory for county beaches due to water quality issues related to Hurricane Idalia. It was previously reported that test results on the beaches’ water quality wouldn’t be available until Tuesday.

However, Manatee County spokesman Bill Logan sent a press release Sunday stating that the precautionary advisories have been lifted.

There is one exception — a no-swim advisory has been issued for Palma Sola South, located along State Road 64 near Palma Sola Bay in Manatee County.

A no-swim advisory is issued when enterococci bacteria levels exceed Federal Guidelines for safe swimming. Contact with the water at the site could make you sick.