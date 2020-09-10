Manatee County SWAT team receives unexpected visitor during water training

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team received quite the unexpected visitor during a waterborne training Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, while team members were in the water, a manatee decided to stop by to see what they were up to.

“Brings new meaning to #ManateeSheriff!” the sheriff’s office added.

Our SWAT Team was conducting waterborne training today when an unexpected visitor decided to stop by and see what they were doing! Brings new meaning to #ManateeSheriff! pic.twitter.com/WT28xUdPBm — Manatee Sheriff (@ManateeSheriff) September 10, 2020

