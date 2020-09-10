Manatee County SWAT team receives unexpected visitor during water training

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team received quite the unexpected visitor during a waterborne training Thursday morning.
According to the sheriff’s office, while team members were in the water, a manatee decided to stop by to see what they were up to.
“Brings new meaning to #ManateeSheriff!” the sheriff’s office added.
