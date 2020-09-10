LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Manatee County SWAT team receives unexpected visitor during water training

Manatee County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team received quite the unexpected visitor during a waterborne training Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, while team members were in the water, a manatee decided to stop by to see what they were up to.

“Brings new meaning to #ManateeSheriff!” the sheriff’s office added.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss