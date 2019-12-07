Manatee County suspects identified in laundromat shootout

Breaking News
Manatee County

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies have identified two suspects involved in a shooting at a Bradenton laundromat.

Deputies say Reynaldo Osorto,41 and Ramon Velasquez, 34 allegedly walked into the laundromat armed and took thousands of dollars.

When the suspects fled an armed employee followed them. While in the parking lot, one of the suspects pointed a rifle at the suspect and the victim started shooting.

During the shootout, a third suspect Ramiro Mendez,42 was shot and killed by the victim. Osorto and Velasquez later told detectives they decided to leave Mendez’s body in Gilley Creek.

Both men are charged with felony murder and armed robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.

