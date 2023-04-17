BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Saturday marked the 10-year anniversary of the bombing at the Boston Marathon. On Monday, runners will compete in the annual race.

A Manatee County woman who lost her leg due to the attack is determined to make a difference and honor those who lost their lives.

Rebekah Gregory lives life with her family to the fullest. It’s a give she wasn’t sure she’d get. She and her son were feet away from one of the homemade bombs that exploded near the finish line at the Boston Marathon in 2013.

“I thought it was going to be the moment I died, I was not going to make it off that street,” Gregory recalled.

The blast badly injured her legs. Despite the doctor’s best efforts, one had to be amputated.

According to Gregory, not all of her injuries are visible. She and her son, who was 5 years old at the time of the attack, were diagnosed with posttraumatic stress disorder.

She started ‘Rebekah’s Angels,’ an organization to fund trauma therapy for families that don’t have access to the treatment.

“You can find the tools to help you go through more traumatic things and it’s the reason that I’m able to go back to Boston and stand in the exact spot that we were in and cheer on our runners,” she explained.

Gregory was supposed to participate in the race to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the bombing. However, because she’s recovering from her 76th surgery, her husband stepped up to run in her place.