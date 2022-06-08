MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen in Bradenton.

Stephanie Shenfield, 38, was last seen in the 5300 block of 16th Street East on Friday, June 3.

She is 5’04” and around 150 pounds.

(Source: Manatee County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities said she has a medical condition and behaved in a way that has family and friends concerned.

They save it’s not like her to leave and not be in contact with anyone.

Contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 if you have information on where she may be.