Manatee County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing, endangered 14-year-old boy

(Manatee County Sheriff’s Office)

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing, endangered 14-year-old boy.

According to the sheriff’s office, Wilson Ramirez-Zelaya, 14, left his home at 9:50 p.m. on Monday, saying to his family that he wanted to harm himself.

Ramirez-Zelaya is 5’08” and 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, tan shorts and red shows.

Wilson is considered endangered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or call 911.

