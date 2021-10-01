Manatee County Sheriff’s Office searching for 4 missing children and their mother

Manatee County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for four missing children and their mother for a welfare check.

Detectives are looking for 34-year-old Jessica Jackson and her four children:

  • Six-year-old Janilah Kendricks
  • Seven-year-old Jamoni Kendricks
  • Twelve-year-old Anthony Thomas
  • Thirteen-year-old Jamarius Thomas

Detectives have received an allegation of possible neglect, and want to locate the children so they can check on their well-being.

Deputies say one of the children was last seen attending school on Sept. 9. Jackson nor any of the children have been in contact with other family members for several weeks.

Jackson does not have a current address, and has a history of moving around with her children.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss