Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputy dies of COVID-19

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has announced the passing of one of their deputies.

According to a news release, Deputy Douglas Clark, who spent nearly two weeks in a hospital has lost his fight with COVID-19. He was 67.

Deputy Clark joined the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office in February of 2008, and served in the Corrections Bureau for 13 years, most recently overseeing inmate work projects in the jail’s Road Gang Unit.

The sheriff’s office described Deputy Clark as a hard worker who tried to approach each day with a positive attitude.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of Deputy Clark”, said Sheriff Rick Wells. “I ask that you please keep his family, friends and the entire MCSO family in your thoughts and prayers.”

A line of duty funeral service with full law enforcement honors will be held next week.