Manatee County Schools confirm 2 COVID-19 cases at 2 schools following Monday’s opening

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County has confirmed two cases of COVID-19 at two different schools in the county.

According to a school district spokesperson, the students are from Ballard Elementary and Parrish Community High School.

These are the only confirmed cases reported in Manatee County schools since students returned on Monday.

A contact tracing investigation was conducted at each school by a Florida Department of Health epidemiologist to determine direct exposures to the confirmed case. In addition, additional sanitization efforts were conducted at each school.

Details regarding the cases are limited to protect patient rights under HIPPA.

As of Wednesday, Manatee County has 9,924 total coronavirus cases according to the Florida Department of Health dashboard.

The first day of school in Manatee County was Aug. 17.

