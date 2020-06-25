Manatee County school leaders to discuss reopening plans at workshop

As parents and students anxiously wait for the upcoming school year, school districts in Tampa Bay are trying to come up with a plan.

Manatee County school board members have been asking for feedback before putting a plan in place. They are holding a school board workshop on Thursday to discuss plans for the 2020-21 school year.

Board members will hear the results of a recent back-to-school survey submitted by approximately 21,000 Manatee County families and community members.

Five locations will open for public comment for those who registered in advance.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m. with public comment from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

School board meetings and workshops are broadcast live on Manatee Schools Television. MSTV is available on Spectrum CH. 646; Frontier CH. 39; the “Cablecast Screenweave” app on Apple TV and Roku; and online.

A decision regarding the reopening of schools will be made at a later date.

