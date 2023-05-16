TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County School District has chosen Dr. Jason Wysong to be its new superintendent, the district announced in a press release.

Dr. Wysong was elected on Tuesday during a school board meeting at the Walter E. Miller School Support Center.

“Now we know moving forward that once Superintendent Saunders retires, we have a leader, a very capable leader,” said School Board Chair Chad Choate. “We are excited to get him in and get the negotiations done to give him the reigns starting in July.”

The district said he will replace former Superintendent Cynthia Saunders, who is retiring at the end of June after 34 years in public education in Florida.

On Wednesday, Dr. Wysong and two other finalists, Scott Schneider and Doug Wagner, were interviewed by the school board. The three finalists were selected during the School Board workshop on Friday, April 28.

Dr. Wysong has previously been a Deputy Superintendent with Seminole County Public Schools since 2021. He also served as Executive Director of Instructional Excellence and System Equity and Executive Director of Education Pathways and Strategic Partnerships in Seminole County.

He will begin the transition period on Wednesday, May 24.

Dr. Wysong’s anticipated start date is July 1, according to the district’s website.