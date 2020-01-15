Manatee County school district attorney placed on administrative leave

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County School District General Counsel has placed on administrative leave following alleged “possible misconduct.”

Manatee County Superintendent Cynthia Saunders sent Teitelbaum a letter stating the leave is pending the conclusion of an internal investigation.

The letter states Teitelbaum is prohibited from contacting any school board members, district employees, or potential witnesses and victims.

The superintendent is also requiring Teitelbaum to report with her office every day by 8 a.m. “to report your whereabouts and to provide up-to-date contact information” as well as to not leave Manatee County “during normal duty hours.”

Saunders reiterated to Teitelbaum failure to follow the above directives will be considered gross insubordination and could lead to disciplinary action.

For a full look at the letter, you can click the link below.

