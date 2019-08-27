Manatee County school district adopts clear-bag policy for all athletic events

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County school district has implemented a clear-bag policy for all athletic events in an effort to keep fans and players safe.
The clear-bag policy will take effect starting Thursday, Aug. 29.
The bags are to be no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” and made of clear material that is easily searched. The district says a gallon Ziploc-style bag is a readily available clear bag that meets these requirements.
Purses are not prohibited, however:
- The small clutch-type handbag can be used to carry personal items and will be subject to search by security officials or law enforcement.
- Small clutch purses, with or without a handle or strap, are permitted along with the clear bag
- The clutch must be no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”.
- Every spectator, including children, may bring in one clear bag.
No large bags will be permitted into high school sporting events unless they are transparent.
These procedures have been created to ensure the safety of our students and spectators. We thank the public for their cooperation and look forward to an exciting school year of high school athletics.Melissa Parker
Communications Specialist