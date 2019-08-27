Manatee County school district adopts clear-bag policy for all athletic events

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County school district has implemented a clear-bag policy for all athletic events in an effort to keep fans and players safe.

The clear-bag policy will take effect starting Thursday, Aug. 29.

The bags are to be no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” and made of clear material that is easily searched. The district says a gallon Ziploc-style bag is a readily available clear bag that meets these requirements.

Purses are not prohibited, however:

The small clutch-type handbag can be used to carry personal items and will be subject to search by security officials or law enforcement.

Small clutch purses, with or without a handle or strap, are permitted along with the clear bag

The clutch must be no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”.

Every spectator, including children, may bring in one clear bag.

No large bags will be permitted into high school sporting events unless they are transparent.