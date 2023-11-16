MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Manatee County school board employee was charged after facing allegations of molesting a third-grade student at school, according to deputies.

Angel Rodriguez Mercado, 67, was a paraprofessional at Abel Elementary School when the student reported the crime on Nov. 7 to a relative.

When Manatee County detectives began investigating, Mercado was removed from having contact with kids at the school.

On Wednesday, Mercado confessed to committing Lewd and Lascivious Molestation on the child at school.

Mercado was charged and booked at the Manatee County Jail.

“We commend the bravery of the victim in disclosing this information which led to Mercado’s arrest. We encourage parents to speak to their children about molestation and how to report this crime,” the sheriff’s department said.

Anyone with information about this case, or who knows someone who could be a victim, is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.