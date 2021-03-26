Manatee County scheduling 8K first-dose vaccine appointments for people 40 and older

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County will start vaccinating adults 40 and older next week when they’re eligible to get vaccinated.

The county said it has already begun scheduling 8,000 first-dose appointments for next week at Tom Bennett Park, 280 Kay Road in Bradenton and the Public Safety Center, 2101 47th Terrace E. in Bradenton. It plans to administer another 8,000 second-dose vaccines next week as well.

Residents 18 and older can register for the county’s vaccine standby pool, which randomly selects names to schedule appointments. The county will begin vaccinating patients younger than 40 on April 5.

Vaccine appointment notifications will come from the number (941) 742-4300. Those who opted for text notifications will get updates from 88911. People are being told to save the numbers in their phones, so they don’t pop up as spam.

The county said it has contacted everyone 50 and up who had signed up for the standby pool at least once. Next week, they’ll try calling 7,000 enrolled numbers that have been unresponsive. If no one picks up, the numbers will be removed from the pool.

“It’s important for any adult who wants to receive a vaccination to enroll in our online registration system. There are far fewer people in the pool than one month ago and the wait to receive a call for an appointment is typically very short for someone who enrolls today,” said Public Safety Director Jacob Saur.

To register, visit vax.mymanatee.org or call the county’s assistance hot line at 311.