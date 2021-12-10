Manatee County Salvation Army needs toy donations ahead of holiday distribution next week

MANATEE COUNTY (WFLA) – The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program serves 1,800 children across Manatee County with toys for Christmas. This year, the organization is seeking extra help from the public ahead of its big distribution event scheduled for next week as they deal with empty shelves in their toy room.

“We are in dire need of gifts for children ages 9 to 12 years old. Wednesday is the last day before distribution day,” Cadet Alison Hamilton said.

The Angel Tree warehouse appeared fully stocked at first glace, but if you look closely, you’ll notice empty boxes.

“We have six days to fill all of the boxes for our older kids. We had 1,730 bags this year, but there are still 329 to go,” explained Hamilton.

These are some of the toys/gifts needed to fulfill all of the wishes this season.

skateboard/helmet

jewelry

hair accessories

craft kids

art sets

bath sets

nail sets

blankets

make-up sets

backpacks

‘squishmallow’ pillows

games

headphones/ ear buds

small speakers

nerf guns

building Sets specific (ages 9-11)

cologne sets

remote control cars

remote control mini drones

balls

To make the proces easier for donors, The Manatee County Salavation Army has set up a Walmart gift registry where you can find some of the items online. Gifts can be shipped directly to their location, 5328 24th Street East, Bradenton, FL 34203.

Gifts can also be dropped off at the Bradenton location between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

To visit the registry, click here.