Manatee County residents express concern about safety at intersection following deadly crash

MANATEE COUNTY (WFLA) – A 70-year-old man was killed in a crash at the intersection of Moccasin Wallow Road and 36th Avenue E. Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the man failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection. As a result, troopers say a tractor-trailer collided with his car. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There’s a growing memorial at the site of the crash.

Photo: WFLA

People who live nearby say the intersection where the crash happened has been the scene of many vehicle crashes in the past.

In September 2017, a corrections deputy with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office was killed in a crash at the same intersection. Deputy Shaun Feverston was 28 years old.

According to FHP, a Ford F-250 towing a utility trailer was traveling westbound on Moccasin Wallow Road, approaching 36th Avenue E. Deputy Feverston was approaching the intersection from the opposite direction when the Ford turned left into his path and hit the deputy head-on.

Deputy Feverston’s 2014 Jeep Wrangler flipped on its side and came to a final rest at the intersection. The deputy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Geneva Porreca has lived in the area for 21 years and admits she avoids the roadway as much as possible.

“We actually drive two miles south to get on Highway 41 or Interstate 75 because this intersection is so dangerous,” Porreca said.

She can see the intersection from her home and admits she’s responded to crashes in the past, trying to help before first responders arrived on the scene. Porreca is a trauma nurse.

“I have witnessed so many accidents at that intersection, I have lost count,” said the Palmetto resident.

Photo:WFLA

Following the death of Deputy Feverston, she contacted Manatee County expressing her concerns about the intersection. She did the same thing this Wednesday evening.

“A (traffic) light would be a saving grace, it would slow down the traffic and make it safe for everyone,” said Porreca. “I have no doubt in my mind that it would save lives.”

8 On Your Side contacted Manatee County officials expressing residents’ concerns about safety at the intersection. We learned changes are on the way.

“Manatee County has a planned improvement for Moccasin Wallow Road from US 41 to I-75 to widen from two to four lanes. Included with this project is a new traffic signal at Ellenton Gillette Road. This project is entering its last phase and land acquisition and is expected to award construction in the first half of 2022,” said a county spokesperson. “This project will be great improvement with additional travel lanes, turn lanes, sidewalks, bike lanes, and street lighting.”