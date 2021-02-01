Manatee County racing community mourns loss of longtime track worker killed in drag race accident

MANATEE COUNTY (WFLA) – A beloved, longtime employee at Bradenton Motorsports Park was killed over the weekend in a tragic accident. It happened Friday night during the U.S. Street Nationals when a vehicle on the drag strip malfunctioned.

A Manatee County Sheriff’s Office report says an employee was “trying to guide the driver of the malfunctioning vehicle into the dirt pit at the end of the track when he was struck by the fast-moving vehicle.”

Daniel ‘Chaps’ Stone, 56, worked at Bradenton Motorsports Park for 15 years. He leaves behind his wife and three children.

There’s been an outpouring of love for the longtime track worker and his family. There’s a growing memorial at the site of the accident.

“Daniel Stone, Chaps as we all called him, was positive energy,” said head of concessions Dina Zuccolillo. “He smiled and joked with everyone. There wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for you. Chaps and his family are some of the most loyal and generous people I have ever met. They take in kids and people down on there luck to help them and ask nothing in return. Everyone loved him. The world was a better place with him in it.”

“He was such a hard worker and never complained about it. He always had a smile on his face and that is just as a coworker. As a person, he was an amazing husband, an amazing father, and an amazing friend,” said coworker Jennifer Wertz.

Wertz spoke with 8 On Your Side Monday on behalf of Stone’s family. She worked alongside Stone for 12 years. She heard about the tragic accident late Friday in a phone call from her son.

“When I got out here that night, the entire place and the thousands of people that were here we’re absolutely stunned,” Wertz said. “You could see it on every face. People were crying and wondering how this could happen. Nobody could understand it and all because it was him. If it would have been anyone else it, would’ve been obviously devastating, but the deep effect that it had was because it was Chaps.”

Wertz says Chaps touched countless lives during his time at the track. His sudden loss has shaken the racing community.

“I have seen emotion from people that you just wouldn’t expect. It has been really hard.”

She says Stone will be remembered by his bright personality, unmatched work ethic, and love for his family at home and on the track.

“He just had a heart of gold. It is just an incredible, incredible loss that this track is going to feel for many many years to come. I don’t know that we will ever get over this one,” she said.

There is a GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral expenses.

Stone’s family is hosting a memorial at Bradenton Motorsports Park off State Road 64 Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. and is open to the public.

The National Hot Rod Association is conducting an investigation into the vehicle malfunction.