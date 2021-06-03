Manatee County paramedic who transported first known COVID case named paramedic of the year

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Manatee County paramedic who has gone above and beyond in serving the community is receiving a special award.

Sherri Pellien has been named Manatee County’s paramedic of the year for 2020.

Pellien spent countless hours on the front lines during the pandemic and even transported the first known COVID-19 patient in Manatee County.

She told 8 On Your Side what was going through her mind when she got that first call.

“I was scared, I was actually frightened. I’ve never been scared about transporting a sick person but just not knowing is pretty scary,” she said.

Pellien has spent nearly 20 years with Manatee County EMS.

Congratulations from all us at News Channel 8!

