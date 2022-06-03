MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Noah Neumann isn’t taking any chances.

He stopped by one of the two sandbag locations in Manatee County to pick up his limit of ten sandbags prior to this weekend’s predicted stormy weather.

“Better to be safe than sorry,” Neumann said. “When the tide comes up with the storm surge, it just comes all of a sudden out of control and we got storm surge last year so we’re just in preparation of that today.”

On Friday, Manatee County announced the opening of two sandbag locations for residents. One is at 4000 Gulf Drive in Holmes Beach and the other is at the Rubonia Community Center at 1309 72nd Street E. in Palmetto.

The Gulf Drive location has sandbags that are already filled. Residents will need to fill their own bags at the Rubonia location.

“People have started asking are there going to be preparations by the county? And we want to let them know this is what we’re doing. It’s not a lot, but if it’s going to help you, we’re here for you,” Manatee County Information Outreach Manager Bill Logan said. “You basically want to let people know that we haven’t forgotten about you. We are keeping an eye on the weather. If you think you’ve got to have sandbags and that’s going to be your rush to completion to make sure you’re ready, we want to help you.”

Donna DeMilo has lived in the area for years, and said it’s all about being prepared.

“We watch the storms come in early off of the Gulf of Mexico every year,” DeMilo said. “So, you just keep an eye on things and make sure you are prepared.”

For more information on Manatee County Government, visit www.mymanatee.org or call 941-748-4501.