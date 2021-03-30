Manatee County officials to discuss beach safety ahead of busy holiday weekends

BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — With Easter Sunday and Memorial Weekend upon us, officials in Manatee County want to make sure residents visitors will have a safe time when they hit the beach over the holiday weekend.

Leaders are preparing for crowds over Easter Sunday and Memorial Day weekend, two of the busiest beach days for Anna Maria Island.

“As people have seen from news reports from South Beach, we’re teaming up with law enforcement agencies to make sure that doesn’t happen in Manatee County,” said Chloe Conboy, the Strategic Affairs Manager for the Manatee County Government Public Safety Department.

Law enforcement and public safety officials will hold a press conference on Bradenton Beach Tuesday to discuss plans to ensure residents and visitors will be safe at the beach.

Manatee County Public Safety Director Jacob Saur, Manatee County Beach Patrol Chief Joe Westerman, Manatee County Emergency Management Chief Steve Litschauer, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Captain Stan Schaeffer, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, Holmes Beach Police Chief William Tokajer and Bradenton Beach Police Sergeant Lenard Diaz will all be in attendance.

“Our law enforcement teams on the island are taking it very seriously and are going to come very prepared to make sure people know you can’t get away with certain things in Manatee County,” Conboy said. “That’s why we want to be proactive, let the public know and warn them that what might have happened in South Beach isn’t going to fly in Manatee County.”

The event will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at 2650 Gulf Drive South.



