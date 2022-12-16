BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Manatee County mom got a call that would terrify any parent.

A man claimed he kidnapped her daughter from school and demanded money for the girl’s safe return. Now, Kalli Seger is speaking out to warn other parents.

“It’s traumatic, extremely traumatic to think that your child was kidnapped,” Seger said.

Seger shared that two weeks ago, she received a call where a hysterical child was on the phone claiming to be her daughter and asking that Seger come pick her up. The call continued with a man getting on the phone and saying he kidnaped her child.

“He said that he was in the cartel and that he had a drug deal that went array and needed $500,000 now,” she shared.

The man demanded Seger give him the money if she wanted her daughter back.

“Insinuating that if I didn’t comply or listen to him and send him money, that he would put my daughter to work.”

She told the man she had no money to give. As she stayed on the phone, she texted family members and friends who called police.

Officers verified Seger’s daughter was actually safe at school. That’s when Seger realized the caller was a scammer.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office told 8 On Your Side they’ve had a few similar reports recently.

“People have received that terrifying call that a family member has been kidnapped and they have to pay money for their ransom, it’s frightening,” said Randy Warren, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer.