Manatee County middle school students seeking donations for hurricane relief efforts

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)— Students who are a part of the Future Business Leaders of America program at Electa Lee Middle School in Bradenton are actively seeking donations in hopes of helping those recently impacted by Hurricanes Laura and Sally.

Students have already collected, sorted, and packed countless boxes of hurricane relief supplies to help those impacted by Hurricane Laura in southern Louisiana. The trailer full of supplies was supposed to head north this week, but since Hurricane Sally ravaged the Florida panhandle and parts of the Alabama coastline, students had to rethink their logisics.

The group of students decided to expand their relief efforts to help those impacted by Hurricane Sally.

“We are going to do our best to get to both places and help as many people as we can,” said teacher Richard Daenell.

Daenell credits the FBLA students for making this hurricane relief effort a reality. “They were the ones that came to me for Hurricane Laura and said, ‘let’s do this again’. They do all the packing, the sorting, plan out the logistics, it is their project,” said Daenell.

Daenell and the school’s principal plan on heading north with the trailer full of supplies late next week. “Due to COVID, we can’t take kids with us. They have been involved in the past years. We go right into the neighborhoods and deliver goods to the people so it has been a pretty amazing thing in the past,” said the middle school teacher.

“We are middle school students and we are trying to help the community. If we can do it, then they can too, ” said 8th grade student Sydney Christopher.

I know it is tough times right now for a lot of people, but it is even tougher for those people that were just affected,” said Daenell.

The middle school is accepting food, water, clothing, medical supplies, baby products, hygiene products, toys, as well as cash donations. Those interested in donating can drop off supplies to 4000 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34210 during school hours before Thursday, Sept. 24.

