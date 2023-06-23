Related video above: Win $1M a year for life with new Florida Lottery scratch-off game

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 55-year-old Manatee County man struck gold when he picked up a top prize-winning lottery ticket from his local Publix.

Robert Gregory, of Palmetto claimed his $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Gregory chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $685,000.

His odds of taking home the big ticket were 1-in-2,010,516. Only 17 million-dollar top prizes remain.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $1,000,000 1-in-2,010,516 28 17 11 $10,000 1-in-120,287 468 295 173 $2,000 1-in-24,037 2,342 1,465 877 $1,000 1-in-14,956 3,764 2,395 1,369 $400 1-in-3,004 18,742 11,360 7,382 (Florida Lottery)

Gregory bought his winning ticket from Publix, located at 9520 Buffalo Road in Palmetto. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $5 game features over $188 million in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98.