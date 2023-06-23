Related video above: Win $1M a year for life with new Florida Lottery scratch-off game
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 55-year-old Manatee County man struck gold when he picked up a top prize-winning lottery ticket from his local Publix.
Robert Gregory, of Palmetto claimed his $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Gregory chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $685,000.
His odds of taking home the big ticket were 1-in-2,010,516. Only 17 million-dollar top prizes remain.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$1,000,000
|1-in-2,010,516
|28
|17
|11
|$10,000
|1-in-120,287
|468
|295
|173
|$2,000
|1-in-24,037
|2,342
|1,465
|877
|$1,000
|1-in-14,956
|3,764
|2,395
|1,369
|$400
|1-in-3,004
|18,742
|11,360
|7,382
Gregory bought his winning ticket from Publix, located at 9520 Buffalo Road in Palmetto. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The $5 game features over $188 million in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98.