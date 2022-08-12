PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man last seen this past Tuesday.

Deputies said Ashley Dawes, 41, left his home on Erie Road in Parish in his 2009 Buick Lacrosse. The vehicle had a Florida license plate with a tag DVHG89.

Dawes was said to be disabled and in need of several medications. According to the sheriff’s office, his family was concerned about his declining health and “unusual behavior” prior to his disappearance.

Dawes was described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 200 pounds. Deputies said he may have been wearing a burgundy t-shirt with a Tuskegee tiger university logo and dark color jeans.

Dawes’ Lacrosse (Credit: Manatee County Sheriff’s Office)

If you know where he is, call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.