BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Manatee County man has been found dead days after his disappearance, according to Manatee County deputies.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said the body of Justin Darr, 39, of Parrish was found “not far” from his home on Cottage Hill Avenue Sunday morning.

Deputies said Darr’s family believed he had been in some kind of trouble during his disappearance a week ago.

When authorities first began their search, Darr was not at his home, and his pets had not been cared for in quite some time. His vehicle was also found at the home.

At this time, detectives do not know Darr’s cause of death. They are continuing to investigate what happened to him.