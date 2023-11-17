MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was convicted after he fatally shot a victim during a funeral back in 2020, according to the state attorney’s office.

While at the funeral, Troy Davis Sr. locked his keys in his car and tried to force the window open, causing several bottles to fall from the vehicle and break.

According to the state attorney’s office, the victim, Emmanuel Roblero, approached Davis Sr. and asked him to be respectful.

Davis Sr. shot Roblero and stepped over his fallen body, shooting him again. Davis Sr. and Roblero were strangers.

After he was arrested, Davis Sr. and two others talked about how to prevent some witnesses from testifying, and to change their testimony. Those conversations were recorded and presented to the jury during the trial.

Davis Sr.’s crimes carry a maximum sentence of life in prison and the state is looking at enhancing the penalty since Davis Sr. is a Prison Releasee Reoffender, and “therefore the only available sentence is life.”

“We thank the jury for all their time and hard work in a difficult case,” Assistant State Attorney Rebecca Freel said. “Thank you to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and the brave witnesses who, despite the defendant’s attempts to prevent them, testified at trial. Because of them, the jury was able to provide justice and hopefully some peace to the victim’s mother who lost two of her sons to homicidal violence in a matter of two weeks.”

His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 19.