BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for a robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank in Bradenton this past Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Bernard Joseph Arthur threatened the teller with a note saying to give him money or a bomb would explode.

Several tips led detectives to identify Arthur as the suspect. He was eventually found in Sarasota and arrested with no issues.