MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Manatee County man was arrested for exposing himself to women as they walked on a nature trail, deputies said.

Chukwuma Anthony Onukogu, 38, exposed himself on the walking trail at Heritage Harbour Lake from July through November, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Onukogu would sit in a wooded area along the path and yell at women to grab their attention, before exposing and touching himself.

Officers responded to the first report of the incident, but the suspect had already left the area.

They later discovered Onukogu would park his car at a nearby Costco before heading to the trail.

On Dec. 1, Onukogu confessed to the crimes. He was charged with three counts of exposure of sexual organs, according to detectives.

Detectives believe there could be more victims. Anyone who has information or was a witness is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.