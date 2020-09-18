Manatee County man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend

Manatee County

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Manatee County man is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Orestes Miguel Figueredo Ortega, 26, detectives believe Figueredo-Ortega killed Delmy Teyul Ba after two got into an argument.

Detectives say Figueredo-Ortega then fled to Miami and was located and taken into custody by the Miami Dale Homicide Unit on Thursday night.

Figueredo-Ortega currently has a no-contact order with Teyul Ba following an arrest on Aug. 15 for domestic battery by strangulation.

Figueredo-Ortega is charged tonight with second-degree murder, pending additional charges. He will be extradited to Manatee County at a later date.

