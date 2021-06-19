Manatee County keeps COVID-19 safety protocols optional following deaths among workforce

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County will be keeping masks optional for employees and members of the public once its administration reopens this Monday.

County Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes said the COVID-19 cases, two of which were fatal, only occurred among the unvaccinated members of the workforce.

“Individual employees in the IT Department who were known to be fully vaccinated and who were in proximity of those who were infected did not contract COVID-19,” Hope said in a message to employees.

As a result, Hopes said those who aren’t vaccinated should take precautionary measures. N95 or other masks will be given to unvaccinated visitors and employees who want to use them when in county buildings.



“Unvaccinated individuals are encouraged but not required, to follow COVID-19 prevention measures, including use of N95 or equivalent masks, which will be available at each entrance, and social distancing,” he said.



The County Commission has not required safety measures at its buildings since its decision on May 11. In other news, the county will have another COVID-19 vaccine clinic for employees in the County Administration Building at 10 a.m. this upcoming Friday.

