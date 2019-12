TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sad news to report today as the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says one of their K-9 deputies has passed away.

In a Facebook post, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says K-9 Deputy Gee Bee recently retired after serving as a long-time victim advocate for MCSO.

“Gee Bee sat with victims as they testified, comforted children, and was a icon for our agency,” the agency said in a Facebook post.

Thank you for your service Gee Bee.