Manatee County Jail inmates, deputies sew masks for first responders, community members

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Through its Uniform Production Unit, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced it will be making masks to help provide personal protective equipment for first responders and other workers facing exposure to COVID-19.

The facility is located at the Manatee County Jail and is staffed with a sewing instructor, deputies and inmates. They are producing close to 100 masks a day out of material normally used for making bed sheets and a filtered fabric used as backing for embroidery on T-shirts.

“We looked at the material we had in our uniform production shop and decided why not make masks for first responders and other workers on the frontlines,” said Sheriff Rick Wells.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office said a sewing instructor and deputies researched how to create medical-grade masks with breathable cotton and a filter insert. The Uniform Production Unit has produced several hundred masks for personnel at the Manatee County Emergency Operations Center so far.

Additionally, the sheriff wanted to donate masks to people who are at risk of catching the virus such as grocery store employees.

“Even while taking precautions, we know many of those workers are coming face to face with people all day long, so we wanted to share some of our extra masks with them,” Wells said.

On Wednesday, deputies delivered roughly 100 masks to Winn Dixie and Detwiler’s Farm Market in Palmetto, the sheriff’s office said.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida reporting 16,364 cases and 354 deaths

Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3

Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order

Florida schools closed through at least May 1

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: