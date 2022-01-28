Manatee County Jail employee arrested for bringing ‘contraband’ into facility

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A employee at the Manatee County Jail was arrested Friday after deputies said she brought “contraband” into the facility.

Manatee County deputies said food services employee Gretchen Rupprecht, 64, who has worked in the county jail since June of 2020, was charged with two counts of introduction of contraband.

Deputies said an investigation connected her to drugs found in two separate cells. A further investigation connected Rupprecht with one of the inmates involved in the drug search.

According to deputies, Rupprecht later acknowledged her involvement in the “scheme” during an interview with investigators Friday morning. She was terminated immediately after being arrested.

Both criminal and internal investigations are ongoing. Deputies added at least three inmates face charges. More information is expected to be released at a 1 p.m. news conference.

