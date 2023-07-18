MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Manatee County inmate died Tuesday morning after being found unresponsive near a shower, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were made aware at about 11 a.m. of an inmate that needed medical attention, according to the sheriff’s office.

EMS was called at 11:01 a.m. while deputies and medical staff attempted to resuscitate the 58-year-old inmate with an AED, deputies said. EMS arrived at 11:34 a.m. and continued the life-saving attempts.

The inmate was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

An official cause of death has yet to be determined, but deputies said it appears to be a medical event and there are no suspicious circumstances.

The inmate was in jail for a violation of probation on a previous drug-related charge, according to the sheriff’s office. The man’s name has not been released because next of kin has not been notified.